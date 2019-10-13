Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
on October 13th, 2019
Tastes great. One of the best I have had but this crystalizes very soon after using it. Had to return product. Trying again and 2nd cartridge did the same.
Sour Tsunami is a strain that became famous for being one of the first to be specifically bred for high CBD rather than THC content. The result is a strain that’s effective at treating pain and inflammation without producing a significant “high” that is linked to high THC. Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective bred this strain over four years of hard work by crossing Sour Diesel plants with NYC Diesel. This sativa-dominant hybrid flowers within 9 weeks, producing dense, dark green buds with dark green and purple-tinged leaves. The buds have a familiar musky diesel smell with sweet undertones.