  Products
  Concentrates
  Cartridges
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sour Tsunami G-Pen Gio Cartridge - 0.5g

Sour Tsunami G-Pen Gio Cartridge - 0.5g

by MÜV Products

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

MÜV products are inspired by a firsthand connection with patient and caretaker communities and driven by the opportunity to make a difference. Our mission is to provide safe, reliable and effective cannabis-based therapies with pharmaceutical-industry level quality and consistency in a variety of products, delivery options and strains.

1 customer review

Zentrading

Tastes great. One of the best I have had but this crystalizes very soon after using it. Had to return product. Trying again and 2nd cartridge did the same.

About this strain

Sour Tsunami

Sour Tsunami
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Sour Tsunami is a strain that became famous for being one of the first to be specifically bred for high CBD rather than THC content. The result is a strain that’s effective at treating pain and inflammation without producing a significant “high” that is linked to high THC. Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective bred this strain over four years of hard work by crossing Sour Diesel plants with NYC Diesel. This sativa-dominant hybrid flowers within 9 weeks, producing dense, dark green buds with dark green and purple-tinged leaves. The buds have a familiar musky diesel smell with sweet undertones.

About this brand

MÜV Products Logo
MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.