Grape Dreams Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Cannarado and pheno hunted by the Jungle Boyz, this multi-state project has produced a top-shelf strain that’s turning heads everywhere. The first in the Jungle Boyz’s Exotikz lineup, Strawberry Shortcake crosses White Wookie with The White, offering a strong and hearty strawberry flavor. This strain will put you down for the count in a euphoric bliss, making any old couch feel like a slice of heaven.