  2:1 Swing Oil Tincture 180mg

2:1 Swing Oil Tincture 180mg

by MXR

Find the perfect addition to your lineup of Summer products! This seasonal drop is a hole-in-one for the golfer who enjoys a little green on the green. Relax your body and your mind. See that dimpled sphere like never before. Balance and tempo are yours for the taking. Reach back, trust your swing and hit it on the screws like you know you can. Ingredients: MCT Oil, Botanically-Derived CBD Isolate, Distilled Cannabis Oil, Orange essential oil, Spearmint essential oil, Myrcene terpene, Alpha Pinene terpene, Super Sour Diesel Terpenes. *This product was manufactured in a facility that processes peanuts*

MXR is the Swiss army knife of our customers' ever-changing needs. Sublingual tinctures provide patients with a simple and quick dosing method that doesn’t involve combustion or consuming sweet confections. Each of our four distinct formulas are a mixture of isolated cannabinoids, cannabis-derived terpenes, and a blend of homeopathic herbs to achieve a range of desired effects.

