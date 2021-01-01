About this product

Find the perfect addition to your lineup of Summer products! This seasonal drop is a hole-in-one for the golfer who enjoys a little green on the green. Relax your body and your mind. See that dimpled sphere like never before. Balance and tempo are yours for the taking. Reach back, trust your swing and hit it on the screws like you know you can. Ingredients: MCT Oil, Botanically-Derived CBD Isolate, Distilled Cannabis Oil, Orange essential oil, Spearmint essential oil, Myrcene terpene, Alpha Pinene terpene, Super Sour Diesel Terpenes. *This product was manufactured in a facility that processes peanuts*