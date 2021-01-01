 Loading…

MXR 1:1 Focus Tincture

by MXR

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

MXR is our new high-end tincture line, exclusive to Rev Clinics! Our 3rd MXR tincture is Focus - formulated to enhance active daytime use. This tincture features an equal balance of CBD to THC PLUS Super Sour Diesel Terpenes (essential oils extracted from Cannabis): Pinene (bronchodilator to increase alertness) and Myrcene (acts as muscle relaxer), as well as Limonene (gastroprotective). Focus also features Orange and Spearmint essential oils. Patients report MXR Focus as helpful for daytime symptoms of stress, anxiety, and joint pain. 1 fluid ounce bottle. Divide THC and CBD total by 54 to get the dosage per 0.5ml or approximately HALF a dropper full. Ingredients: MCT oil, THC distillate, Botanically-derived CBD isolate, Spearmint oil, wild orange oil, myrcene, alpha pinene, sour diesel terpenes.

About this brand

MXR is the Swiss army knife of our customers' ever-changing needs. Sublingual tinctures provide patients with a simple and quick dosing method that doesn’t involve combustion or consuming sweet confections. Each of our four distinct formulas are a mixture of isolated cannabinoids, cannabis-derived terpenes, and a blend of homeopathic herbs to achieve a range of desired effects.

