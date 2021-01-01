About this product

MXR is our new high-end tincture line, exclusive to Rev Clinics! Our 3rd MXR tincture is Focus - formulated to enhance active daytime use. This tincture features an equal balance of CBD to THC PLUS Super Sour Diesel Terpenes (essential oils extracted from Cannabis): Pinene (bronchodilator to increase alertness) and Myrcene (acts as muscle relaxer), as well as Limonene (gastroprotective). Focus also features Orange and Spearmint essential oils. Patients report MXR Focus as helpful for daytime symptoms of stress, anxiety, and joint pain. 1 fluid ounce bottle. Divide THC and CBD total by 54 to get the dosage per 0.5ml or approximately HALF a dropper full. Ingredients: MCT oil, THC distillate, Botanically-derived CBD isolate, Spearmint oil, wild orange oil, myrcene, alpha pinene, sour diesel terpenes.