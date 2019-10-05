 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by MXR

MXR Edibles Beverages MXR Harmonize 4:1 

Harmonize is a 4:1 CBD and essential oils blend for relaxed and aware effects. Besides CBD it features the Digest Zen essential oil blend (Peppermint, Ginger Root, Caraway, Tarragon, Fennel), Myrcene (often used as a muscle relaxer), and Sundae Driver terpenes. 2 fluid ounces per bottle. Divide THC and CBD total by 108 to get the dosage per 0.5ml or QUARTER dropper full

nicki2259

After surgery and radiation I used this every day to take the edge off of the pain. Still take it at night. Great stuff that doesn't taste awful!

MXR is the Swiss army knife of our customers' ever-changing needs. MCR begins as a full line of four premium tinctures specially engineered to deliver four specific effects. Each formulation is a trifecta of isolated cannabinoids, introduced terpenes, and a curated selection of herbs and homeopathic solutions. Whatever effect you want to dial up - we have you covered