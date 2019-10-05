nicki2259
on October 5th, 2019
After surgery and radiation I used this every day to take the edge off of the pain. Still take it at night. Great stuff that doesn't taste awful!
Harmonize is a 4:1 CBD and essential oils blend for relaxed and aware effects. Besides CBD it features the Digest Zen essential oil blend (Peppermint, Ginger Root, Caraway, Tarragon, Fennel), Myrcene (often used as a muscle relaxer), and Sundae Driver terpenes. 2 fluid ounces per bottle. Divide THC and CBD total by 108 to get the dosage per 0.5ml or QUARTER dropper full
