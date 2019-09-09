schauernicole6
on September 9th, 2019
I love Tincture but u cant tell which one is good and which ones are not so good. I went through it all and I found mine but now I got a shit load of them..
Propel is the high energy THC formulation. Propel's ingredient trifecta for it's uplifting effect includes: Lemon and basil essential oils, Limonene (citrus terpene found in fruit peels) and Super Lemon Haze terpene profile (high in humulene, b-caryophyllene, and limonene). 2 fluid ounces per bottle. Divide THC total by 108 to get the dosage per 0.5ml or QUARTER dropper full.
on September 9th, 2019
