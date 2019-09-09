 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
MXR Propel 

by MXR

About this product

Propel is the high energy THC formulation. Propel's ingredient trifecta for it's uplifting effect includes: Lemon and basil essential oils, Limonene (citrus terpene found in fruit peels) and Super Lemon Haze terpene profile (high in humulene, b-caryophyllene, and limonene). 2 fluid ounces per bottle. Divide THC total by 108 to get the dosage per 0.5ml or QUARTER dropper full.

1 customer review

schauernicole6

I love Tincture but u cant tell which one is good and which ones are not so good. I went through it all and I found mine but now I got a shit load of them..

About this brand

MXR is the Swiss army knife of our customers' ever-changing needs. MCR begins as a full line of four premium tinctures specially engineered to deliver four specific effects. Each formulation is a trifecta of isolated cannabinoids, introduced terpenes, and a curated selection of herbs and homeopathic solutions. Whatever effect you want to dial up - we have you covered