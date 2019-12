badback66 on April 22nd, 2019

Do not care for the sour minty taste it leaves in my mouth. For how it helped with the pain in my back is wonderful. My muscle pain is gone. The bone pain was only made dull. ( sharp knife stabbing to poked instead} Once everything wears off though the pain comes right back. Am having difficult finding the right time to retake. Some physical activities seem to make it wear off sooner.