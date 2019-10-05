nicki2259
on October 5th, 2019
Very happy with this tincture! It helps my body get ready for relaxing and sleep.
Sleep with CBN is formulated for sleepy a effect. This tincture features a large amount of CBN plus: Ylang Ylang essential oil and Lavender essential oils; Myrcene terpene (indicative of indicas and acts as muscle relaxer); and Blue Dream's terpene profile (high in myrcene and alpha pinene). 2 fluid ounces per bottle. Divide THC total by 108 to get the dosage per 0.5ml or QUARTER dropper full.
