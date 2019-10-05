 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
MXR Sleep 

by MXR

Sleep with CBN is formulated for sleepy a effect. This tincture features a large amount of CBN plus: Ylang Ylang essential oil and Lavender essential oils; Myrcene terpene (indicative of indicas and acts as muscle relaxer); and Blue Dream's terpene profile (high in myrcene and alpha pinene). 2 fluid ounces per bottle. Divide THC total by 108 to get the dosage per 0.5ml or QUARTER dropper full.

nicki2259

Very happy with this tincture! It helps my body get ready for relaxing and sleep.

MXR

MXR is the Swiss army knife of our customers' ever-changing needs. MCR begins as a full line of four premium tinctures specially engineered to deliver four specific effects. Each formulation is a trifecta of isolated cannabinoids, introduced terpenes, and a curated selection of herbs and homeopathic solutions. Whatever effect you want to dial up - we have you covered