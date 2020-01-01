 Loading…
  5. My Best Bud 20:1 Ratio Pet Tincture 30mL

My Best Bud 20:1 Ratio Pet Tincture 30mL

by My Best Bud

My Best Bud Pets Pet Tinctures My Best Bud 20:1 Ratio Pet Tincture 30mL

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

300 mg total Cannabinoids / per bottle 280 mg CBD & 14 mg THC / per 30 mL 9.5 mg CBD & 0.5 mg THC / per 1 mL SUGGESTED USES ✔ Pain Relief ✔ Inflammation & Joint Mobility ✔ Anxiety & Behavioral Issues ✔ Gastro-Intestinal (GI) health

About this brand

Our all natural, chemical free products provide simple and effective natural healing to reduce pet discomfort—because pets are family and deserve the best. My Best Bud is available in 3 ratios so you can find which ratio is right for your pet's needs! Find your pet's right ratio by scanning the QR code on the box or going to www.mybestbudca.com/rightratio