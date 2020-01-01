 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Coyōté

by My Bud Vase

The lone Coyote is believed to be the harbinger of life and the symbol of new birth. It is an animal who is associated with cleverness and deception. A coyote is a transformer and a shape shifter. This earthy beauty we now introduce to you, at a time and place where tremendous changes and shifts towards normalization are happening daily. We hope our products help to move these changes forward for you and guide you to a beautiful new way of smoking. Discreet and Distinct, Clever and Creative, Deceptive and Daring. We are proud to present our newest Signature Collection piece Coyōté! This ceramic My Bud Vase features a sand textured covering and a matte painted full bodied base. She comes with the succulent topper and the bottle-brush style faux flower poker that matches her lone stripe of color and her custom bowl. H: 10 inches W: 5 inches

About this brand

From our signature collections to our one-of-a-kind artisan pieces, each My Bud Vase is elegantly crafted to bring art, expression, and discretion to your cannabis lifestyle. Make it a focal point or hide it in plain sight, the choice is yours. Just Enjoy!