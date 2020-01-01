About this product

The Nightingale is a symbol of immortality, beauty, and freedom from the world’s troubles. Its ever-changing song has been described as one of the most beautiful sounds in nature and throughout history, it has inspired poetry, fairy tales, books, songs, and opera. We invite you to enter this year with a renewed sense of purpose and freedom from your burdens. Inspired by the legends and sophistication associated with classic china patterns, this tasteful and timeless My Bud Vase™ is perfect for those moved by romanticism and exotic treasures. One of the most famous tales starring this iconic songbird is Hans Christian Anderson’s The Emperor and the Nightingale. As a powerful emperor rests on his deathbed, his nightingale enters and sings a song so beautiful it moves Death itself to spare his life. This is the power of creativity, it can transform a dire situation into an opportunity to be renewed. Whether you enjoy this piece quietly by your windowsill or gift it as a subtle addition to your mother’s china cabinet, The Nightingale is the perfect partner for someone who carries a magnificent melody in their soul. Vase~ H: 4.5 inches W: 3 inches Plate ~4 inches x 4 inches Porcelain bulb shaped vase and tray set. Assorted classic white and blue motifs that we mixed & matched for you, trust us they're beautiful. 2 Paper White Flower Pokers included