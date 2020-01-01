We are excited to offer you a line of products made from whole plant, hemp derived, full spectrum, 99% pure CBD oil. We are a small, independent, women owned company, passionate and committed to educate people about CBD use. Our tinctures are free of sweeteners and flavors. We use a true full spectrum CBD oil, not a blend with Isolate. A supercritical Co2 extraction method and nano sizing, ensures a superior high quality CBD oil which is immediately bioavailable within your body capable of crossing the blood brain barrier. Only 1% organic hemp seed oil, 99% phytocannabidiol (CBD oil) and D-Limonene Terpenes. This is a whole plant in the bottle!