Water Soluble - Extra Strength - Natural - 450mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Each serving of this easy to use oral spray tincture will sublingually deliver 100 mg of 99% pure hemp derived full spectrum Cannabidiol (CBD) enhanced with D-Limonene terpene, which not only provides additional anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, it also provides this easy to use oral spray with its natural lemon taste. No added sweeteners or flavors, grown with organic practices in the U.S. using a supercritical CO2 extraction method and 3rd party lab tested. 3000 mg per bottle (1oz./30ml.)
