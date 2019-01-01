 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. 650 mg CBD Spray Full Spectrum

650 mg CBD Spray Full Spectrum

by My Hemp Benefits

Write a review
My Hemp Benefits Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 650 mg CBD Spray Full Spectrum

$79.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Each serving of this easy to use oral spray tincture will sublingually deliver 19.9mg of 99% pure hemp derived full spectrum Cannabidiol (CBD) enhanced with D-Limonene terpene which not only provides additional anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, it also provides this easy to use oral spray with its natural lemon taste. No added sweeteners or flavors, grown with organic practices in the U.S. using a supercritical CO2 extraction method and 3rd party lab tested. 650 mg per bottle (1oz./30ml.)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

My Hemp Benefits Logo
We are excited to offer you a line of products made from whole plant, hemp derived, full spectrum, 99% pure CBD oil. We are a small, independent, women owned company, passionate and committed to educate people about CBD use. Our tinctures are free of sweeteners and flavors. We use a true full spectrum CBD oil, not a blend with Isolate. A supercritical Co2 extraction method and nano sizing, ensures a superior high quality CBD oil which is immediately bioavailable within your body capable of crossing the blood brain barrier. Only 1% organic hemp seed oil, 99% phytocannabidiol (CBD oil) and D-Limonene Terpenes. This is a whole plant in the bottle!