 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet tinctures
  5. Pets CBD

Pets CBD

by My Hemp Benefits

Write a review
My Hemp Benefits Pets Pet Tinctures Pets CBD
My Hemp Benefits Pets Pet Tinctures Pets CBD
My Hemp Benefits Pets Pet Tinctures Pets CBD

$39.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

All animals have an ECS too! This tincture provides your pet with 8 mg of CBD oil in one full dropper for 45-50 pounds. Always best to start low and slow and keep an eye on your pet. Great for topical use on the skin as well as oral submission. This is a true full spectrum and is not blended with CBD Isolate.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

My Hemp Benefits Logo
We are excited to offer you a line of products made from whole plant, hemp derived, full spectrum, 99% pure CBD oil. We are a small, independent, women owned company, passionate and committed to educate people about CBD use. Our tinctures are free of sweeteners and flavors. We use a true full spectrum CBD oil, not a blend with Isolate. A supercritical Co2 extraction method and nano sizing, ensures a superior high quality CBD oil which is immediately bioavailable within your body capable of crossing the blood brain barrier. Only 1% organic hemp seed oil, 99% phytocannabidiol (CBD oil) and D-Limonene Terpenes. This is a whole plant in the bottle!