Water Soluble - Extra Strength - Natural - 450mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
This sleep spray will support a healthy sleep wake cycle. You will easily catch some zzz's and wake up feeling great, no grogginess! This is a proprietary blend of Valerian Root, 5-HTP, GABA, and melatonin. you will not find any sweeteners, only a pleasant mint taste, a true full spectrum not a blend of Isolate. 180 mg per bottle (1oz./30ml.)
on November 26th, 2019
I have alway had so much trouble falling a sleep and staying a sleep . This Sleep spray has changed my life! I just spray 3 to 6 sprays under my tounge & I don't even remember falling a sleep. If I wake up in the middle of the night & I feel like I won't be able to go back to sleep, just a few more spray does the trick. I wake up feeling good well rested, not sluggish.
on November 24th, 2019
My whole family uses this sleep spray and has for a long time, (including kiddos). It really is the best thing I have used for sleep that actually works and still wake up feeling good. If you have ever woken up in the middle of the night sweating for no reason.... you need this stuff. It does that too!! Can't live without it, love the bundles!!!!!