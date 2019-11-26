 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sleep Spray - Catch Some Zzz's

by My Hemp Benefits

My Hemp Benefits Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Sleep Spray - Catch Some Zzz's

$49.99MSRP

This sleep spray will support a healthy sleep wake cycle. You will easily catch some zzz's and wake up feeling great, no grogginess! This is a proprietary blend of Valerian Root, 5-HTP, GABA, and melatonin. you will not find any sweeteners, only a pleasant mint taste, a true full spectrum not a blend of Isolate. 180 mg per bottle (1oz./30ml.)

Dalynn50

I have alway had so much trouble falling a sleep and staying a sleep . This Sleep spray has changed my life! I just spray 3 to 6 sprays under my tounge & I don't even remember falling a sleep. If I wake up in the middle of the night & I feel like I won't be able to go back to sleep, just a few more spray does the trick. I wake up feeling good well rested, not sluggish.

risingstar28

My whole family uses this sleep spray and has for a long time, (including kiddos). It really is the best thing I have used for sleep that actually works and still wake up feeling good. If you have ever woken up in the middle of the night sweating for no reason.... you need this stuff. It does that too!! Can't live without it, love the bundles!!!!!

We are excited to offer you a line of products made from whole plant, hemp derived, full spectrum, 99% pure CBD oil. We are a small, independent, women owned company, passionate and committed to educate people about CBD use. Our tinctures are free of sweeteners and flavors. We use a true full spectrum CBD oil, not a blend with Isolate. A supercritical Co2 extraction method and nano sizing, ensures a superior high quality CBD oil which is immediately bioavailable within your body capable of crossing the blood brain barrier. Only 1% organic hemp seed oil, 99% phytocannabidiol (CBD oil) and D-Limonene Terpenes. This is a whole plant in the bottle!