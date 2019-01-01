About this product

CBD Foot Cream uses the therapeutic properties of Cannabidiol (CBD) for fast acting, all-natural relief from dry, aching feet. Made with absolutely pure CBD and all-natural pharmaceutical grade ingredients, our CBD Foot Cream provides long lasting, immediate results. CBD Foot Cream includes cooling peppermint oil which feels like a sigh of relief for fatigued, aching feet and tea tree oil, a natural odor and fungus fighting ingredient. Your feet will love you for it.