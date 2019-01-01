About this product
It is formulated to absorb quickly and is not harmful if swallowed but minimized licking is recommended for the first minute after application. A good tip is to apply CBD Pet Cream just before feeding your pet or provide treats right after application. An alternative application site for systemic absorption is the inside of the ear flap.
Myaderm
Myaderm uses proven pharmaceutical technologies to create innovative cannabinoid products that provide a therapeutic benefit. We produce pharmacist-formulated, transdermal Cannabidiol (CBD) pain creams and topical CBD products for skincare.