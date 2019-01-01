 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet capsules
  5. CBD Pet Cream 15gm

CBD Pet Cream 15gm

by Myaderm

Write a review
Myaderm Pets Pet Capsules CBD Pet Cream 15gm

About this product

It is formulated to absorb quickly and is not harmful if swallowed but minimized licking is recommended for the first minute after application. A good tip is to apply CBD Pet Cream just before feeding your pet or provide treats right after application. An alternative application site for systemic absorption is the inside of the ear flap.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Myaderm Logo
Myaderm uses proven pharmaceutical technologies to create innovative cannabinoid products that provide a therapeutic benefit. We produce pharmacist-formulated, transdermal Cannabidiol (CBD) pain creams and topical CBD products for skincare.