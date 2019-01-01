About this product
MyadermPM Softgels promote relaxation and sleep. You not only fall asleep faster, you also sleep soundly and wake up energized. The liquid-filled softgels utilize CBD, Melatonin and Chamomile and leave no chalky taste behind like some other pills. Each bottle contains 30 softgels and 750mg of CBD.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Myaderm
Myaderm uses proven pharmaceutical technologies to create innovative cannabinoid products that provide a therapeutic benefit. We produce pharmacist-formulated, transdermal Cannabidiol (CBD) pain creams and topical CBD products for skincare.