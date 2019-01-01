 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Balm

by myCBD

A natural cream composed from 100% biological ingredients, such as: hemp extract (cannabidiol oil), coconut oil, vitamin E and many others.

myCBD offers a wide range of products that are made with very high quality organic materials. In our catalog, we offer exclusive CBD oils that are very easy to consume and will be absorbed quickly by your body. We also offer CBD topical creams made with all natural ingredients that leaves your skin feeling fresh, smooth, and moisturized. Our three different CBD infused teas are sweet and tasty and will transport you to a world of unique sensations.