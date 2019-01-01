 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
CBD Oil 2% myCBD

by myCBD

About this product

Our sublingual myCBD CBD OIL is prepared with ecologic sunflower oil and whole plant hemp extract. Each bottle contains a 2% CBD (cannabidiol) concentration in a 10ml bottle, ideal for those who are just starting to use CBD oil. Check at our website for our CBD Oil calculator

About this brand

myCBD offers a wide range of products that are made with very high quality organic materials. In our catalog, we offer exclusive CBD oils that are very easy to consume and will be absorbed quickly by your body. We also offer CBD topical creams made with all natural ingredients that leaves your skin feeling fresh, smooth, and moisturized. Our three different CBD infused teas are sweet and tasty and will transport you to a world of unique sensations.