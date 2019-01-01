About this product
Our sublingual myCBD CBD OIL is prepared with ecologic sunflower oil and whole plant hemp extract. Each bottle contains a 2% CBD (cannabidiol) concentration in a 10ml bottle, ideal for those who are just starting to use CBD oil. Check at our website for our CBD Oil calculator
About this brand
myCBD
myCBD offers a wide range of products that are made with very high quality organic materials. In our catalog, we offer exclusive CBD oils that are very easy to consume and will be absorbed quickly by your body. We also offer CBD topical creams made with all natural ingredients that leaves your skin feeling fresh, smooth, and moisturized. Our three different CBD infused teas are sweet and tasty and will transport you to a world of unique sensations.