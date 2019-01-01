About this product
~MINDFUL~ Splash into a mouthwatering melon mélange and sink into the mellow of sweet honeydew, watermelon, and cantaloupe, with lingering traces of white grape and kiwi. Acknowledge the gifts of the present through a light, soft, and gentle buzz that calmly centers and aligns with receptive awareness, acceptance, and openness to thoughtful communication.
About this strain
Melon Gum
Melon Gum was born with the crossing of Lavender and Bubble Gum, who pass on a combination of fruity flavors and vibrant bud coloration. Sweet notes of melon, strawberry, and lemon come together to create an intricate flavor profile that lends this strain its name. Melon Gum produces heavy yields following its 50 to 57 day flowering time indoors, and outdoor cultivators should plan to harvest during the September and October transition.