  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Tangie

Tangie

by MYCHRON Extracts

MYCHRON Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Tangie
MYCHRON Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Tangie

~CHARISMATIC~ Wander through a delightful orchard brimming with soft, powdery clouds of sweet tangerines, orange blossoms, and a twist of tangerine peels curling up in the finish. Skip the caffeine to charge up with a crisp, clear, and stimulated mind that is guaranteed to jumpstart any activity with a charismatic burst of excitement and enthusiasm.

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

MYCHRON Extracts Logo
MYCHRON Extracts is an Oakland, CA based cannabis lifestyle brand.