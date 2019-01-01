About this product
~CHARISMATIC~ Wander through a delightful orchard brimming with soft, powdery clouds of sweet tangerines, orange blossoms, and a twist of tangerine peels curling up in the finish. Skip the caffeine to charge up with a crisp, clear, and stimulated mind that is guaranteed to jumpstart any activity with a charismatic burst of excitement and enthusiasm.
About this strain
Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.