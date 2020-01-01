 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

Used in conjunction with the MyDx analyzer, the CannaDx sensor measures the key chemicals in the tested cannabis and delivers the Total Canna Profile for your sample. The CannaDx sensor ‘sniffs’ samples and measures the levels of THC, CBD and other cannabinoid and terpene ratios; data is sent via Bluetooth to the MyDx app, giving users a chemical profile of a sample. Your MyDx analyzer comes with a CannaDx sensor—it may need to be replaced roughly every six months.

Empower you to live a healthier life by revealing the purity of what you eat, drink & inhale in the palm of your hands.