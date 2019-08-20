About this product

Get the world’s first handheld chemical testing platform, and get the assurance and control that comes with knowing the composition of your cannabis. The CannaDx solution is a practical and affordable solution, empowering individuals and industry professionals to Trust and Verify™ the composition of cannabis strains. And, coming soon, new add-on sensors will allow you to test for pesticides and other harmful chemicals in your food, water and air. We’re putting next generation technology and science in the palm of your hand, giving you the tools to quickly and accurately measure a strain’s Total Canna Profile™ (TCP.) Get immediate, reliable results so you can know exactly what’s in your cannabis and understand how that specific profile affects consumers' feelings and outcomes. The MyDx app will empower people to correlate this data to their personal experience so that they can define the ideal strain profile for their unique needs and find what works best for them. Compatible with iOS and Android devices, MyDx is simple to use, portable, and cost-effective. Your CannaDx package will include: - 1 MyDx chemical analyzer - 1 CannaDx sensor - 15 Sample inserts - plus everything you need to get started testing right away