MiaSanMia
on August 20th, 2019
I am very impressed by the MyDx technology and the customer service has been exceptional helping me create a username. Ask for Nick in customer service!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Get the world’s first handheld chemical testing platform, and get the assurance and control that comes with knowing the composition of your cannabis. The CannaDx solution is a practical and affordable solution, empowering individuals and industry professionals to Trust and Verify™ the composition of cannabis strains. And, coming soon, new add-on sensors will allow you to test for pesticides and other harmful chemicals in your food, water and air. We’re putting next generation technology and science in the palm of your hand, giving you the tools to quickly and accurately measure a strain’s Total Canna Profile™ (TCP.) Get immediate, reliable results so you can know exactly what’s in your cannabis and understand how that specific profile affects consumers' feelings and outcomes. The MyDx app will empower people to correlate this data to their personal experience so that they can define the ideal strain profile for their unique needs and find what works best for them. Compatible with iOS and Android devices, MyDx is simple to use, portable, and cost-effective. Your CannaDx package will include: - 1 MyDx chemical analyzer - 1 CannaDx sensor - 15 Sample inserts - plus everything you need to get started testing right away
on August 20th, 2019
I am very impressed by the MyDx technology and the customer service has been exceptional helping me create a username. Ask for Nick in customer service!
on May 25th, 2019
Obviously we have company employees writing reviews since the verbiage is EXACTLY the same as on amazon and other sites. I spent $800 on this machine only to be ignored by customer service and have them leave me rude and snarky vm's. Newsflash, it aint harrasment when your perpertrating fraud. This machine flat out does not work. Its not supported and three years later none of the other upgrades promised came to fruition. The testing results are LIES!! You can put in a piece of shoe leather and it will tell you it has 25% THC. Its flat out fraud and there is a group of us trying to get a class action lawsuit together.
on December 7th, 2017
If I could give 0 stars I would. Don't waste your money on this. It is not accurate at all. The app crashes and is cut off so you can't use all the features it says you can use. There customer service is a joke and will call you a liar and swear at you. Worst product on the market.