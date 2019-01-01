 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
MyPress Gen. 2 Deluxe Kit

by MyPress Solventless

$479.00MSRP

About this product

The Deluxe Package Includes: (1) My Rosin Press with Lifetime Warranty (1) Stainless Steel Pollen Press (1) Silicone Mat, Oil Drop Set (10) 25 Micron Rosin Bags (5) Pieces of pre-cut parchment paper Rosin Press Information: Pressure: 6 Tons (1400psi x 3 sq in) Temp range: 100°F – 250°F (37°C – 121°C) Temp increments of 10°F (~5.5°C) Digital counter: 0-9999 seconds Heating & cooling indicator LEDs Voltage: 110v Power: 1A/120W Plate size: 3” x 3” Axiom Plate Material: Stainless Steel Frame Material: Hot-Rolled Steel Weight: 12.9 lbs Dimensions: height – 11.5”, depth – 10.5”, width – 8.5”

About this brand

MyPress Solventless are the manufacturers of the MyPress Gen 2., the industry's leading lightweight, personal, micro-batch mechanical press