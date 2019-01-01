About this product

This T-Handle Pollen Press is made of 100% Stainless Steel. We have re-enforced all threaded areas to eliminate fatigue and stripping. Our polished finish avoids flaking of the chamber wall that can been seen on similar aluminum designed pollen presses. 100% Stainless Steel Keep your Rosin clean by minimizing the amount of loose material from running with the oil. Increased yield potential. Consistent starting forms allow for easier repetition of desirable results. Additional Information 100% Stainless Steel 3.5” tall (closed) OD: 0.98” ID: 0.77” Weight: 0.45Lbs