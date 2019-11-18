 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Myriam's Hope Balm

Myriam's Hope Balm

by Myriam's Hope Hemp

Skip to Reviews
5.010
Myriam's Hope Hemp Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Myriam's Hope Balm

$49.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our proprietary hemp infused CBD Balm contains 750+- mg of full spectrum CBD per 2oz, making it one of the strongest hemp infused CBD Balms on the market. We have meticulously selected our ingredients to ensure that it is the most effective and pure on the market. Because our skin is the biggest organ in our body and absorbs everything it touches, we have ensured that every single ingredient is 100% organic and natural with no preservatives or chemicals.

10 customer reviews

Show all
5.010

write a review

Jkat1969

This balm is amazingly effective for cancer bone pain. I use it twice daily and do not need any other pain relief, even though I am end stage. So grateful..

MadameQueen

Nongreasy balm is great for targeted areas. Would love to see some menthol or similar active ingredient for more soothing relief on contact.

binnybear

I have osteoarthritis Ive tried PRP treatments with limited success the pain went away but always came back.Since using myriams hope the pain stays away I

About this brand

Myriam's Hope Hemp Logo
In business since 2013. We are a family owned, Made in the USA, Lab Tested, Organic, Wheat Free, Vegan.