Deehartford on October 5th, 2019

I have been using Myriam’s Hope for several years now. I was exposed to black mold, mercury, parasites, EDS and given black labeled antibiotics which really did me in. Before Myriam’s Hope I would go to bed at 12 and wake up at 3. Now I god to bed at 9 and wake up at 7:00. This has been a big plus in my road to recovery. I have tried other brands but nothing compares to this brand. I have tried all of their products except for the Pet tincture. So thankful for this company.