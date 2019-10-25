 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Myriam's Hope Daily 100 CBD Tincture 1oz

Myriam's Hope Daily 100 CBD Tincture 1oz

by Myriam's Hope Hemp

$160.00MSRP

About this product

Our proprietary Daily 100 CBD blend contains 3000+ mg Hemp Extract CBD per fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. 100 mg/ml | 1 ounce bottle. – Lab Tested – Made in the USA from Start to Finish – Sugar Free – Made with 100% Natural Ingredients – Wheat Free – Vegan Friendly – Less than .3% THC – Legal in all 50 States *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

The product is great & costumer service is always amazing!!

i have tremors and with using only 17 drops per day i was able to stop 2 medications!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I have been using Myriam’s Hope for several years now. I was exposed to black mold, mercury, parasites, EDS and given black labeled antibiotics which really did me in. Before Myriam’s Hope I would go to bed at 12 and wake up at 3. Now I god to bed at 9 and wake up at 7:00. This has been a big plus in my road to recovery. I have tried other brands but nothing compares to this brand. I have tried all of their products except for the Pet tincture. So thankful for this company.

About this brand

In business since 2013. We are a family owned, Made in the USA, Lab Tested, Organic, Wheat Free, Vegan.