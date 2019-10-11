Gigimendiola
on October 11th, 2019
I love Myriam's hope. I've been using this oil for my daughter's seizures and anxiety for 6 years. I won't use any other, the quality is above all others.
Our proprietary Daily 25 CBD blend contains 750+ mg Hemp Extract CBD per fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. 25 mg/ml | 1 ounce bottle. – Lab Tested – Made in the USA from Start to Finish – Sugar Free – Made with 100% Natural Ingredients – Wheat Free – Vegan Friendly – Less than .3% THC – Legal in all 50 States *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
on October 8th, 2019
I can't say enough good things about this product. I helps me sleep and eases my inflammation issues. Myriam's hope uses the best quality hemp and you can really feel the difference!
on October 7th, 2019
I buy this for my 93 year old mother with arthritis. She uses it and it helps her sleep by making her more comfortable.