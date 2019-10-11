 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Myriam's Hope Daily 25 CBD Tincture

Myriam's Hope Daily 25 CBD Tincture

by Myriam's Hope Hemp

About this product

Our proprietary Daily 25 CBD blend contains 750+ mg Hemp Extract CBD per fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. 25 mg/ml | 1 ounce bottle. – Lab Tested – Made in the USA from Start to Finish – Sugar Free – Made with 100% Natural Ingredients – Wheat Free – Vegan Friendly – Less than .3% THC – Legal in all 50 States *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Gigimendiola

I love Myriam's hope. I've been using this oil for my daughter's seizures and anxiety for 6 years. I won't use any other, the quality is above all others.

elements42990

I can't say enough good things about this product. I helps me sleep and eases my inflammation issues. Myriam's hope uses the best quality hemp and you can really feel the difference!

byoffe

I buy this for my 93 year old mother with arthritis. She uses it and it helps her sleep by making her more comfortable.

About this brand

In business since 2013. We are a family owned, Made in the USA, Lab Tested, Organic, Wheat Free, Vegan.