About this product

Our proprietary Daily 25 CBD blend contains 750+ mg Hemp Extract CBD per fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. 25 mg/ml | 1 ounce bottle. – Lab Tested – Made in the USA from Start to Finish – Sugar Free – Made with 100% Natural Ingredients – Wheat Free – Vegan Friendly – Less than .3% THC – Legal in all 50 States *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.