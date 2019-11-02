About this product

Our proprietary THC FREE Daily 25 CBD blend contains 750+ mg CBD per fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. MCT oil, Vanilla Flavored. 25 mg/ml CBD – Contains Zero THC – Made with all Organic and Natural ingredients – Lab Tested – Formulated for maximum absorption and efficacy – Made in the USA – Sugar Free – Wheat Free – Vegan Friendly – Ships to all 50 States Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Organic Hemp Extract, Organic Vanilla Flavoring, Organic Stevia Extract. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.