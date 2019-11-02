Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Our proprietary THC FREE Daily 25 CBD blend contains 750+ mg CBD per fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. MCT oil, Vanilla Flavored. 25 mg/ml CBD – Contains Zero THC – Made with all Organic and Natural ingredients – Lab Tested – Formulated for maximum absorption and efficacy – Made in the USA – Sugar Free – Wheat Free – Vegan Friendly – Ships to all 50 States Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Organic Hemp Extract, Organic Vanilla Flavoring, Organic Stevia Extract. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
on November 2nd, 2019
ProduCt works well at highest dose. I have been using various CBD brands but this one is the best tasting tincture for the results.
on October 19th, 2019
I bought two bottles to try it out. I am finishing the second bottle. I really like it, I notice I am more calm and my anxiety levels have decreased. I recommend it. It has a great price too.
on October 5th, 2019
Love Myrams hope 25 CBD, I can now function and get through the day without pills.