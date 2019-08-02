jaxben12
on August 2nd, 2019
All around just a great product! I cannot say enough good things!
on May 21st, 2018
This very quality and versatility of this product alone is a five-star! It's fully decarbed inactivated, ready to go!You can put it on topically administer it, orally, dabbing, or to bypass any cycle activity you can use it rectally. This is absolutely amazing stuff and I'm buying the five gram syringe next time! And as far as Edibles go try finding a potent thousand mg for $30 anywhere else. Plus you can dab these edibles 😁!
Thanks for the awesome feedback! We're thrilled you enjoy the product.