New from Flourish! MYRSO is premium cannabis extract full spectrum Rick Simpson Oil. Now, the healing benefits of MYRSO can be taken in capsule form. Skip the syringe and the potential for mess or overmedicating. We have two different options available for the capsules. First option is two (2) 25mg capsules totaling 50mg of MYRSO. The second option is a ten (10) 25mg capsules - totaling 250mg of MYRSO. For starting out, it is advised to take the capsule at night before bed, until you are sure of how it will affect your body.
