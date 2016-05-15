Royale G
by Pre-Royale
on May 15th, 2016
The classic style of this Myster grinder is going to grace every smoker's collection it joins. This beautiful, glossy black grinder serves its purpose with flared teeth able to produce a smoother, more fulfilling smoke every time it's used. It is absolutely worth its price and more! Smooth uniformed fine grind for dry herb vaporizers especially!!