  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Stashtray Ashtray

Stashtray Ashtray

by Myster

$25.00MSRP

About this product

The ashtray you always wished you had. The Stashtray Ashtray features a bowl holder, a poker to clear them, and screws together tight so your ash is contained.

About this brand

Myster High-End elevates cannabis culture by designing accessories that look classy, feel good, and work well. Beyond innovative design, Myster is on a mission to reframe outdated stereotypes about being an enthusiast. Social stigmas have faded. Today, people from all walks of life use marijuana medicinally and recreationally. Myster’s goal is to support the creative and motivated network of cannabis enthusiasts around the world and participate in the cultural revolution taking place right now. The company is the brain-child of Davis Clayton Kiyo. A self-described “successful stoner”, Kiyo noticed an absence of sleek and modern design in the marijuana accessories market. The company now has a range of elegant products - including a magnetic, stainless-steel, rolling tray; a multi-use portable vaporizer that looks like a luxury pen; a variable temperature vaporizer designed for smooth flavor; and others. The team continues to design, test, and release new innovative products on a regular basis. In addition to their commitment to innovative product design, Myster is expanding their horizons with the launch of Myster Media in 2016. This includes the opening of Studio by Myster in Los Angeles, a series of sponsored music releases, an apparel line, concert sponsorship, and more. Myster believes that modern cannabis culture is a force to be reckoned with and they intend to do their part to prove it.