  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Mystic Herbal Care Body Butter 4oz

Mystic Herbal Care Body Butter 4oz

by Mystic Herbal care

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Cannabis infused into Raw Shea Butter and Grapeseed Oil. Excellent for relieving Eczema, Arthritis, Body Aches & Pain, Headaches, Reduce Swelling of joints, Sciatica, Fibromyalgia. Use daily as a Anti-Aging Skincare! Available in many exciting scents ( Mango, Jamaican Vibe, Ginger Lemongrass, Lavender& Rosemary, Sandalwood, Unscented.)

About this brand

Mystic Herbal Care is a Woman & POC Owned State Licensed Cannabis Microbusiness providing Delivery, Non-Volatile Topicals Manufacturing and Distribution located in Oakland. Mystic Herbal Care is committed to supporting social justice and diversity in our amazing multi-cultural cannabis community.