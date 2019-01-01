About this product
Cannabis infused into Raw Shea Butter and Grapeseed Oil. Excellent for relieving Eczema, Arthritis, Body Aches & Pain, Headaches, Reduce Swelling of joints, Sciatica, Fibromyalgia. Use daily as a Anti-Aging Skincare! Available in many exciting scents ( Mango, Jamaican Vibe, Ginger Lemongrass, Lavender& Rosemary, Sandalwood, Unscented.)
About this brand
Mystic Herbal care
Mystic Herbal Care is a Woman & POC Owned State Licensed Cannabis Microbusiness providing Delivery, Non-Volatile Topicals Manufacturing and Distribution located in Oakland. Mystic Herbal Care is committed to supporting social justice and diversity in our amazing multi-cultural cannabis community.