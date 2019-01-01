 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Mystic Herbal Care Cannabis Lotion

by Mystic Herbal care

Mystic Herbal Care has been creating highly effective Topical Cannabis since 2009. This moisturizing cannabis lotion is a powerful pain relief for headaches, back and neck pain, increase circulation to nerves and muscle. Ideal for eczema, itching dry skin. Ideal for daily anti-aging skin care. Available in a variety of scents ( Mango, Lavender & Rosemary, Jamaican Vibe, Ginger & Lemongrass, Sandalwood, Unscented)

Black Magic

Black Magic by Andromeda Strains is a deep, dark cannabis variety with exclusive genetics. Created from Melvanetics’ own Buckeye Purple and Andromeda’s Cherry Sauce, Black Magic combines top-shelf phenotypes to create a unique strain with an equally unique look. One of the growers at Andromeda Strains noted that Black Magic was created by crossing their two darkest plants, producing the darkest strain they’ve ever seen. Expressing intoxicating pungent and sweet aromas, Black Magic is not a strain to miss.  

Mystic Herbal Care is a Woman & POC Owned State Licensed Cannabis Microbusiness providing Delivery, Non-Volatile Topicals Manufacturing and Distribution located in Oakland. Mystic Herbal Care is committed to supporting social justice and diversity in our amazing multi-cultural cannabis community.