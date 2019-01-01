About this product
Mystic Herbal Care has been creating highly effective Topical Cannabis since 2009. This moisturizing cannabis lotion is a powerful pain relief for headaches, back and neck pain, increase circulation to nerves and muscle. Ideal for eczema, itching dry skin. Ideal for daily anti-aging skin care. Available in a variety of scents ( Mango, Lavender & Rosemary, Jamaican Vibe, Ginger & Lemongrass, Sandalwood, Unscented)
About this strain
Black Magic
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Black Magic by Andromeda Strains is a deep, dark cannabis variety with exclusive genetics. Created from Melvanetics’ own Buckeye Purple and Andromeda’s Cherry Sauce, Black Magic combines top-shelf phenotypes to create a unique strain with an equally unique look. One of the growers at Andromeda Strains noted that Black Magic was created by crossing their two darkest plants, producing the darkest strain they’ve ever seen. Expressing intoxicating pungent and sweet aromas, Black Magic is not a strain to miss.