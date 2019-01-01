 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Mystic Herbal Care Cannabis Body Oil

Mystic Herbal Care Cannabis Body Oil

by Mystic Herbal care

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Mystic Herbal Care Cannabis Body Massage Oil is made with Indoor Cannabis and Grapeseed Oil. It is a Highly effective remedy for Body pain, pinched nerves, arthritis, increase circulation to stiff joints and muscles. Enjoy a relaxing massage to rub away pain and aches. Works within in minutes without any mental high. Use daily for anti-aging skincare! Available in many wondeful scents ( Ginger & Lemongrass, Lavender, Rosemary, Sandalwood, Jamaican Vibe, Mango, Unscented)

About this brand

Mystic Herbal Care is a Woman & POC Owned State Licensed Cannabis Microbusiness providing Delivery, Non-Volatile Topicals Manufacturing and Distribution located in Oakland. Mystic Herbal Care is committed to supporting social justice and diversity in our amazing multi-cultural cannabis community.