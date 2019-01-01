About this product

Mystic Herbal Care Cannabis Body Massage Oil is made with Indoor Cannabis and Grapeseed Oil. It is a Highly effective remedy for Body pain, pinched nerves, arthritis, increase circulation to stiff joints and muscles. Enjoy a relaxing massage to rub away pain and aches. Works within in minutes without any mental high. Use daily for anti-aging skincare! Available in many wondeful scents ( Ginger & Lemongrass, Lavender, Rosemary, Sandalwood, Jamaican Vibe, Mango, Unscented)