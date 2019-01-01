 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Mystic Herbal Care Pre-Rolls

Mystic Herbal Care Pre-Rolls

by Mystic Herbal care

Write a review
Mystic Herbal care Cannabis Pre-rolls Mystic Herbal Care Pre-Rolls

$10.00MSRP

About this product

MHC pre-rolls are king sized are over 1.5 grams each. Lemonade is a energizing and uplifting strain. It has a lemony citrus taste and sweet aroma. Ideal to use in social enviroments or when you have alot of things to do during the day. Great for depression, for pain relief and low energy days.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Loud Lemonade

Loud Lemonade

Loud Lemonade by Loud Seeds is a vigorous plant for growers looking to add the scent of lemon to their gardens. It is a cross of a Lemon Skunk mother and a ⅞ Sour father, and naturally reeks of tart lemons and pumped gas. This uplifting strain has a large stature and a generous yield, so plan accordingly. Loud Seed has since retired this strain, but from what we can tell, there are still seeds floating around, blessing gardens with voluminous aromas.

About this brand

Mystic Herbal care Logo
Mystic Herbal Care is a Woman & POC Owned State Licensed Cannabis Microbusiness providing Delivery, Non-Volatile Topicals Manufacturing and Distribution located in Oakland. Mystic Herbal Care is committed to supporting social justice and diversity in our amazing multi-cultural cannabis community.