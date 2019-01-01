About this product
MAP-Tech Lids have a silicone seal with a special two-way duckbill vent built into the lid allowing for purging just the right amount of nitrogen to control humidity, moisture - naturally. Eliminate mold, bacteria and bug/mite infestation. Use in conjunction with canisters of Natural Preserve (sold separately)
About this brand
N2 Preserve
From curing to consumer, N2 Preserve gives Growers, Dispensaries and End Users the ability to utilize the all natural, organic, time tested and proven technology of M.A.P. (modified atmosphere packaging), to control humidity, reduce mold and bacteria while eliminating bug infestation in short or long term storage. The only nitrogen system of its type available on the market!