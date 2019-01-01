 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Miron Jars with MAP-Tech Lids (8 pc set)

Miron Jars with MAP-Tech Lids (8 pc set)

by N2 Preserve

Write a review
N2 Preserve Storage Flower Storage Miron Jars with MAP-Tech Lids (8 pc set)
N2 Preserve Storage Flower Storage Miron Jars with MAP-Tech Lids (8 pc set)

$69.95MSRP

About this product

For the connoisseur with good taste, these premium Miron Violet Glass jars eliminate harmful UV Rays. Now available with MAP-Tech Lids using the technology of N2 Preserve. Makes the the perfect choice for storing all cannabis products. The special two-way Duckit vent system allows the application of M.A.P. (modified atmosphere packaging) when used in conjunction with canisters of Natural Preserve (sold separately). Independent Laboratory Studies have proven Map-Tech lids will keep product fresher, safer, longer with the patented N2 Preserve System

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

N2 Preserve Logo
From curing to consumer, N2 Preserve gives Growers, Dispensaries and End Users the ability to utilize the all natural, organic, time tested and proven technology of M.A.P. (modified atmosphere packaging), to control humidity, reduce mold and bacteria while eliminating bug infestation in short or long term storage. The only nitrogen system of its type available on the market!