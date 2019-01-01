 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Zip-N-Zap Bags

Zip-N-Zap Bags

by N2 Preserve

$4.95MSRP

About this product

Independent laboratories have proven edibles stay fresher longer with Re-Usable, M.A.P. Compliant, High Barrier film, BPA Free, Non-Smelling Zip-N-Zap Bags. Great for short term storage and all your edibles. Special valve allows for M.A.P. application. Quart and gallon sizes available individually or in 5 packs

About this brand

From curing to consumer, N2 Preserve gives Growers, Dispensaries and End Users the ability to utilize the all natural, organic, time tested and proven technology of M.A.P. (modified atmosphere packaging), to control humidity, reduce mold and bacteria while eliminating bug infestation in short or long term storage. The only nitrogen system of its type available on the market!