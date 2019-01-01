About this product
Independent laboratories have proven edibles stay fresher longer with Re-Usable, M.A.P. Compliant, High Barrier film, BPA Free, Non-Smelling Zip-N-Zap Bags. Great for short term storage and all your edibles. Special valve allows for M.A.P. application. Quart and gallon sizes available individually or in 5 packs
About this brand
N2 Preserve
From curing to consumer, N2 Preserve gives Growers, Dispensaries and End Users the ability to utilize the all natural, organic, time tested and proven technology of M.A.P. (modified atmosphere packaging), to control humidity, reduce mold and bacteria while eliminating bug infestation in short or long term storage. The only nitrogen system of its type available on the market!