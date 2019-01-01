 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Namessential Magikal Healing Salve

by Namessential Healing Salves

We start with a base of organically sourced healing coconut oil, shea butter and bees wax. We add sugar leaves, comfrey and plaintain. Then we add 14 essential oils chosen for their specific healing properties. Use to speed up the healing process for bone and tendon injuries, skin irritations and infections. Helps relieve pain from sore muscles, stiff joints, arthritis, muscle spasm, menstrual cramps and nerve pain. ​Use before exercising/sports to warm and loosen muscles and joints. Cannabis has been shown to help with anti-aging, antioxidant, and can help with eczema and psoriasis. Apply liberally throughout the day, massaging in until absorbed. Keep in a cool dark area, Because there are no preservatives or chemicals, product may "separate" or melt. Simply remix and allow to cool. For sore muscles and muscle/tendon injury: Apply low heat for 5-10 minutes after applying salve. You can use a heated flannel or a heating pad.

What started as a search for pain relief cream has evolved into a family owned medicine making company. We use only organically sourced and grown products. All batches are hand mixed and hand made in small batches, with healing intentions. Terpenes are the delicate molecules in cannabis and essential oils that are responsible for their aroma and have proven medical efficacy, including their ability to kill cancer, relieve depression, and reduce inflammation and pain. Cannabanoids are the "working warriors" that seek out the missing link receptors and attach to heal! Essential oils treat and cure ailments from infections to anxiety.​ We have chosen specific essential oil combinations that we have proven to work adaptogenically, through trial and error and many years of making home remedies. .