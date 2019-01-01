 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. NanoCraft CBD™ CBD Oil Day Formula

NanoCraft CBD™ CBD Oil Day Formula

by NanocraftCBD

$59.99MSRP

About this product

Vibrancy. Radiance. Magnetic drive. With a blend of refreshing mint and cacao, this formula hosts true essentials for daily productivity. NanoCraft Day includes CBD in suite with B-12, a B vitamin known for converting nutrition into verve, as well as organic caffeine, historically utilized as an energy booster, for sustained glow.

About this brand

NanoCraft aims to be an industry leader by bringing our top-quality hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products to the sports, health and fitness marketplaces. We are also very dedicated to educating consumers on the tremendous health benefits of hemp derived CBD. Based in sunny La Jolla, California, NanoCraft’s products are manufactured utilizing Nano-Technology. During this process key ingredients are encapsulated or suspended in nanospheres or nanoemulsions. This allows our products to be more bio-available to the body, making you capable to receive benefits in their most concentrated form. Zero wasted nutrients and dramatically better absorption. In short, Faster, better, more concentrated results.