  5. NanoCraft CBD™ CBD Oil Night Formula

NanoCraft CBD™ CBD Oil Night Formula

by NanocraftCBD

$59.99MSRP

About this product

Recover. Relax. Recharge. NanoCraft Night utilizes a suite of known sleep support agents in tandem with CBD, in order to ease into flawless rest, with a taste of relaxing lavender to boot. Melatonin, a hormone universally known for accommodating sleep issues, works to instill regular respite.

About this brand

NanoCraft aims to be an industry leader by bringing our top-quality hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products to the sports, health and fitness marketplaces. We are also very dedicated to educating consumers on the tremendous health benefits of hemp derived CBD. Based in sunny La Jolla, California, NanoCraft’s products are manufactured utilizing Nano-Technology. During this process key ingredients are encapsulated or suspended in nanospheres or nanoemulsions. This allows our products to be more bio-available to the body, making you capable to receive benefits in their most concentrated form. Zero wasted nutrients and dramatically better absorption. In short, Faster, better, more concentrated results.