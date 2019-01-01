 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. NanoCraft CBD™ CBD Pain Salve Stick (EXTRA STRENGTH) 500mg

NanoCraft CBD™ CBD Pain Salve Stick (EXTRA STRENGTH) 500mg

by NanocraftCBD

Write a review
NanocraftCBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals NanoCraft CBD™ CBD Pain Salve Stick (EXTRA STRENGTH) 500mg
NanocraftCBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals NanoCraft CBD™ CBD Pain Salve Stick (EXTRA STRENGTH) 500mg

$54.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Amp Up The Dose With Extra Strength: Reduce muscle soreness and shorten your recovery time in a few easy swipes. The natural compounds in CBD have been shown to lower inflammation and hyperactivate your pain receptors to safely desensitize the nerve endings, resulting in less pain and soreness. The NanoCraft Extra Strength Pain Stick is loaded with an impressive 500mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, along with an array of healing herbs and soothing essential oils to offer maximum relief. If you’re struggling with arthritis, muscle pain, joint pain, tendinitis, or back pain, pick up a Pain Stick today and keep it around when you need it most.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

NanocraftCBD Logo
NanoCraft aims to be an industry leader by bringing our top-quality hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products to the sports, health and fitness marketplaces. We are also very dedicated to educating consumers on the tremendous health benefits of hemp derived CBD. Based in sunny La Jolla, California, NanoCraft’s products are manufactured utilizing Nano-Technology. During this process key ingredients are encapsulated or suspended in nanospheres or nanoemulsions. This allows our products to be more bio-available to the body, making you capable to receive benefits in their most concentrated form. Zero wasted nutrients and dramatically better absorption. In short, Faster, better, more concentrated results.