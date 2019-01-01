 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. NanoCraft CBD™ - Full Spectrum CBD Oil Softgels

NanoCraft CBD™ - Full Spectrum CBD Oil Softgels

by NanocraftCBD

Write a review
NanocraftCBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil NanoCraft CBD™ - Full Spectrum CBD Oil Softgels
NanocraftCBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil NanoCraft CBD™ - Full Spectrum CBD Oil Softgels
NanocraftCBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil NanoCraft CBD™ - Full Spectrum CBD Oil Softgels

$79.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Experience the advanced powers of CBD with our new phytocannabinoid-rich softgel formula. Boost your mood, reduce your recovery time, and nourish your body on a daily basis. Get more out of every dose thanks to a patent pending nano-emulsion form and a superior extraction method, ensuring 4x the bio-availability of other brands. Each nutrient-dense, pharmaceutical grade softgel comes packed with 25mg of Full Spectrum CBD, plus over 40 naturally present synergistic terpenes that aid in pain relief. Try it for yourself and see why people are raving about these capsules.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

NanocraftCBD Logo
NanoCraft aims to be an industry leader by bringing our top-quality hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products to the sports, health and fitness marketplaces. We are also very dedicated to educating consumers on the tremendous health benefits of hemp derived CBD. Based in sunny La Jolla, California, NanoCraft’s products are manufactured utilizing Nano-Technology. During this process key ingredients are encapsulated or suspended in nanospheres or nanoemulsions. This allows our products to be more bio-available to the body, making you capable to receive benefits in their most concentrated form. Zero wasted nutrients and dramatically better absorption. In short, Faster, better, more concentrated results.