  5. Narvona Black | Biscotti Cakes
Hybrid

Narvona Black | Biscotti Cakes

by Narvona

Narvona Cannabis Flower Narvona Black | Biscotti Cakes

About this product

Available in 1G and 3.5G Heavy, sedative body high. Aroma and tastes include vanilla, cookies, gas terps, and baked goods. Treats insomnia and minor body pains. Strain Parents: Wedding Cake x Biscotti Sundae

About this brand

Narvona Logo
Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.

About this strain

Biscotti

Biscotti
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Coming from the Cookies Fam is Biscotti, bred by crossing Gelato #25 with South Florida OG. Biscotti puts out dense nuggets that are small but drenched in trichomes, making for beautiful buds. Biscotti has a nice dark green color alongside purple hues and rich orange pistils. Reviews of the strain suggest it puts out a sweet delicious cookies and gas terpene profile alongside a high that leaves you buzzing from head-to-toe.

 

