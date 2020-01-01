Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Available in 1G and 3.5G Heavy, sedative body high. Aroma and tastes include vanilla, cookies, gas terps, and baked goods. Treats insomnia and minor body pains. Strain Parents: Wedding Cake x Biscotti Sundae
Coming from the Cookies Fam is Biscotti, bred by crossing Gelato #25 with South Florida OG. Biscotti puts out dense nuggets that are small but drenched in trichomes, making for beautiful buds. Biscotti has a nice dark green color alongside purple hues and rich orange pistils. Reviews of the strain suggest it puts out a sweet delicious cookies and gas terpene profile alongside a high that leaves you buzzing from head-to-toe.
