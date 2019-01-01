Narvona Gray 3.5 Grams
by NarvonaWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our hybrid cannabis blend offers the proper balance of calm and collected. Ideal for adventures with friends or a leisure moment to yourself. There's no wrong time for Narvona Gray.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Narvona
Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.