 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Biscotti Cakes
Hybrid

Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Biscotti Cakes

by Narvona

Write a review
Narvona Concentrates Solvent Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Biscotti Cakes

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Inside each box you will find a concentrate that has the best mixture of potency, flavor, and high terpene content - terpenes processed from dried material that will give you the flavor you want while still maintaining a high THC level. BISCOTTI CAKES Strain Characteristics: Treats minor body pains and aches. A heavy and sedative body high that will help you sleep. Gassy and vanilla aromas. Tastes of cookies and warm baked goods. Strain Parents – Wedding Cake x Biscotti Sundae High Terpene Profile & Quality | Full Spectrum Extract

About this brand

Narvona Logo
Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review