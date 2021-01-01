Pyramid x Narvona Sauce | Biscotti Cakes
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Inside each box you will find a concentrate that has the best mixture of potency, flavor, and high terpene content - terpenes processed from dried material that will give you the flavor you want while still maintaining a high THC level. BISCOTTI CAKES Strain Characteristics: Treats minor body pains and aches. A heavy and sedative body high that will help you sleep. Gassy and vanilla aromas. Tastes of cookies and warm baked goods. Strain Parents – Wedding Cake x Biscotti Sundae High Terpene Profile & Quality | Full Spectrum Extract
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.
